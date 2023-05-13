Saturday, May 13, 2023
Videogallup | "Maybe Ukraine?" In the city of NATO headquarters on the US east coast, the newest member is a stranger to many

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Videogallup | "Maybe Ukraine?" In the city of NATO headquarters on the US east coast, the newest member is a stranger to many

The annual NATO festival was recently celebrated in Norfolk, USA. We asked what the public knew about the newest member.

From Finland recently became NATO’s 31st member, and that is a big change for Finland and NATO as well.

HS recently visited At the NATO headquarters in Norfolk, USA, discussing how Finland has been integrated into the alliance.

At the same time, the annual NATO festival was taking place in the military town on the east coast. We asked the audience if they knew which country is NATO’s newest member.

“Maybe Ukraine?” was one of the answers.

“Is that Holland?” came another.

Many of the ten respondents had no idea about the newest member. And what do they know about Finland?

In the video, the people of Norfolk also answer this.

