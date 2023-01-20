Corporate travel versus videoconferencing. If it were treated as a competition, the result in 2022 would be favorable to the former.

A market follow-up carried out by the Brazilian traveltech Onfly shows that trips to field activities, meetings, seminars and other events have once again heated up the business tourism sector in the world, after two years of absolute predominance of remote work.

A thermometer is the drop of almost 90% in the market value of Zoom, a platform that has become synonymous with online conferences. In 2020, the brand’s market value reached $150 billion. In 2022, it dropped to $22 billion. “The gurus got it wrong,” he said. Marcelo Linhares, founder and CEO of Onfly, a corporate travel management startup. He doesn’t seem sad about the gurus’ mistake.