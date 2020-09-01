Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on September 1 that a video conference of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries will be held this week. TASS…

According to him, the video meeting will be organized by Saudi Arabia, which is currently chairing the G20.

G20 was established in 1999. It includes the Russian Federation, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the USA, Turkey, France, South Africa, Japan and the EU.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers the G20 an effective format and does not seek to revive the G8. The G7 countries are Germany, USA, Canada, Japan, France, Great Britain and Italy. In 1998, the work format was expanded due to the annexation of Russia. But after the return of Crimea to the Russian Federation, the leadership of the participating countries refused to come to the summit in Sochi, and gathered in Brussels in every way.

We add, in July, the G20 members confirmed their intention to continue to use all available tools to support the global economic recovery and improve the resilience of financial systems after the pandemic. Also, the G20 countries agreed to provide support to the tourism industry, since it has been most affected by the pandemic.