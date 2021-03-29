The videoconference of Russian President Vladimir Putin with French leader Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel fell through. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany on Monday, March 29.

“I was previously asked about the videoconference with the participation of the Chancellor, the French and Russian presidents. I can only tell you today that this event did not take place today. I have no further details for you, ”German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in Berlin.

The last telephone conversation between Putin and Merkel took place in early January. They discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. During the conversation, the sides also touched upon a number of issues related to internal Ukrainian settlement.