The Government of the United States reported that the videoconference between the president Joe Biden and its counterpart from Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhere they addressed priority issues on the bilateral agenda on migration and trafficking of fentanyl.

This was reported by the spokeswoman for the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, who reported that the exact points discussed would be announced later, as well as the agreements reached between the United States and Mexican governments.

“I can confirm that the president spoke with President AMLO this morning. We will provide you with a statement with the content later,” Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference.

Own Andrés Manuel announced yesterdayMonday, that he was scheduled to speak with Biden this Tuesday to address issues such as migration, fentanyl and economic cooperation.

The conversation took place before the end of Title 42 immigration regulations on May 11, a measure adopted by former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and later continued by the Democratic president Joe Biden to expel migrants.

That measure, proclaimed during the covid-19 pandemic, allows the US government to automatically deport most undocumented immigrants who arrive at its southern border, without giving them the opportunity to apply for asylum.

Likewise, the call is also part of the controversy over fentanyl trafficking, which has led members of the US Republican Party to ask Biden to declare the cartels “terrorist organizations” and to persecute them with the deployment of the US armed forces even within Mexico.

In response, López Obrador has called proponents of the use of the United States Army inside Mexico “wimps and interventionists” and has come to believe that American families are responsible for fentanyl overdoses for not hugging their children enough.

With information from EFE.