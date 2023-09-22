In Aragua Penitentiary Centerknown as Stumpan amazing hidden world was found that has left the authorities of Venezuela, a zoo, a dive, a swimming pool, a playground, underground tunnels and even a bankwere part of the daily “activities” of the inmates of this prison.

With 11,000 officials united in a mega security operation, the rescue of the Tocorón prisonbut all what was found inside It has become a shocking revelation that reveals the levels of corruption in this penitentiary center.

Phases I and II of the Cacique Guaicaipuro Liberation Operation led to the complete eviction of Tocorón, considered one of the most violent prisons from the country. But what was found inside defies all prison logic.

Among the shocking findings Inside the prison they found a zoo, a dive, and even a swimming pool.all this raises a series of questions.

An unusual zoo

Inside the gates of Tocorón, a small zoo was built with two cunaguaros or ocelots, flamingos, monkeys and other exotic animals. How did they get there? This mystery has left everyone perplexed, and also a children’s amusement park was located.

A den behind bars

In a corner of the prison, there was a complete club, with neon lights and everything necessary for a party.. How did the inmates organize these events without being detected?

A swimming pool in the middle of the prison

In a shocking contrast to prison reality, officials They discovered a swimming pool. How had it been built and maintained in such a hostile environment?

A bench in prison

Surprisingly, A bench was also found, This place was used by inmates, who handled financial transactions behind bars. To date, the amounts of money that were located in this space are unknown.

This ‘megaoperation’ revealed not only the presence of weapons, drugs and an international criminal networkbut also a parallel world built inside the prison, inside tunnels were located that the inmates used to move without being detected by the guards.

Images of officials entering the premises and discovering these unexpected findings have circulated widely on social media, leaving everyone amazed.

The Venezuelan authorities have described this operation as a “total success” and a “victory” in the fight against organized crime. President Nicolás Maduro, in an interaction with the troops, expressed his commitment to a Venezuela free of criminal gangs.

VIDEO: Zoo, club and swimming pool were discovered in a prison

Remigio Ceballos, Minister of Interior Relations and sectoral vice president for Security and Peace, declared that The prison, which had been a hotbed of crime, was “completely taken over and released”.

