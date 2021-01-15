Zhang Zhan, who defines herself as a “citizen journalist,” was sentenced to four years in prison on December 28 for “causing trouble,” her lawyer said. China accuses him of having filmed and broadcast videos on Wuhan while the city was placed in quarantine, in February 2020. On his Youtube channel, Zhang Zhan has published 122 videos on Wuhan in four months: deserted streets, overcrowded hospitals, lack of tests, residents in distress …

The commitment of journalists and citizens to inform us on the spot was invaluable but also dangerous, especially for Chinese whistleblowers, the only source of information uncensored by the authorities.

Zhang Zhan was born in 1983 in Xianyang, China. She was 7 years old when the bloody suppressed protests in Tiananmen Square broke out. She then obtained a baccalaureate in economics and studied law to become a lawyer. She succeeds but is removed from the bar because she is considered too committed. She then decides to launch her blog to become a “citizen journalist”. She managed to create a Youtube channel and a Twitter account before they were censored by the government.

Her relatives describe her as an idealistic and determined girl. On social networks, she is not afraid to speak out and fervently defends the protection of personal data, the right to privacy, freedom of the press and freedom of expression. She also supports pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. In short, it is part of what the Chinese central power calls “the opponents”.

On January 23, 2020, Wuhan was placed in quarantine while cases were reported in early December 2019. 11 million inhabitants find themselves cut off from the world. The announcement of this quarantine was brutal. It fell in the middle of the night and it took effect immediately. The inhabitants literally found themselves prisoners and could not even plan a possible departure. At that time Zhang Zhan lives in Shanghai and she is challenged by a message posted on social networks.

“A resident of Wuhan told me he felt Wuhan was an abandoned city. He said he felt like he was left there to die. I was very touched by what ‘he wrote”, she says in a documentary.

Zhang Zhan then makes the decision to go. She bought a train ticket on February 1, bound for Chongqing in southwest China, and stopped in Wuhan. She discovers a ghost town there, immersed in a completely surreal calm.

When I arrived, I felt Wuhan was deeply hurt. Human nature is oppressed in this city, all because of this horrific pandemic.

His first instinct was to go to hospitals. Lack of tests, lack of beds, inhabitants left to fend for themselves … The story that Zhang Zhan gives us has nothing to do with that of the regime which prides itself on the radical measures it has adopted. What she sees is chaos in hospitals and a population in distress.

Zhang Zhan also films the street quite simply. On the sidewalks, imposing yellow barriers erected to limit the number of people in the avenues. She interviews passers-by, people who have lost their jobs, caregivers and shows closed shopping malls.

In total, she spent 4 months in Wuhan and posted 122 videos. The last date of May 13. Outside the city train station at 11 p.m., Zhang Zhan talks about the government that doesn’t care about people, she says, and whose policies are based only on intimidation and fear. She also criticizes the overly repressive behavior of the police, according to her.

Two days later, on May 15, Zhang Zhan went missing. We later learned that she was being held by the police in Shanghai, more than 640 km from Wuhan. She was arrested for “provoking unrest”, an offense very often used against opponents of the Communist regime and which is rather loosely defined. The penalty is 5 years in prison.

Zhang Zhan then went on a hunger strike in June to protest her detention, but her lawyers say that she was force-fed using a nasal catheter. His trial was held on December 28, 2020 in Shanghai. It was held in camera and lasted less than 3 hours. Zhang Zhan appeared very weak there.

The verdict falls: four years in prison for posting videos on the internet. Today, Zhang Zhan’s state of health worries her lawyers who say that she has had her feet and fists tied 24 hours a day for more than three months.

The health crisis linked to the coronavirus has worsened the repression of journalists, according to the findings made by Reporters Without Borders in its annual report published on December 14. According to the NGO, 14 people are still currently behind bars for their monitoring of the pandemic. In China, Bangladesh, Burma, Iran, Jordan and Rwanda.

The European Union and the United States call on China to release Zhang Zhan unconditionally. US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo talks about a “Chinese Communist Party that would do everything in its power to silence those who question the official line of the party.”