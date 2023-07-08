And the Ukrainian presidential website published videos showing Zelensky, accompanied by his aides, touring the Snake Island, which is located in the Black Sea.
The video begins with footage of a speedboat with Zelensky on board off the coast of the island.
The Ukrainian President toured the island and laid a wreath at a memorial to the Ukrainian soldiers who died on the island.
What did Zelensky say?
- Zelensky said: “Today we are on Snake Island, our island that the occupier will never invade, like the rest of Ukraine, because we are a country of the brave.”
- He added, “Today we honored our Ukrainian heroes, all the soldiers who fought for this island and for its liberation.”
- He continued, “Although this is a small piece of our land in the middle of our Black Sea, it is a great proof that Ukraine will recover every part of its territory.”
- He said, “I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, every single one of our soldiers on the 500th day of the war.”
- He concluded: “Glory to Ukraine, we are moving forward, and thank you all.”
Information about Snake Island
- The island is a small protuberance, with an area of 0.17 square kilometres, a length of 662 meters and a width of 440 meters.
- The highest point is about 41 meters.
- The island is located in a strategic location in the Black Sea off the coasts of Ukraine and Romania.
- It is named so because white snakes live in it.
- In its military operation, the Russian army represented “the main security gate and the key to controlling the Black Sea.”
- Control of “Snake Island” will prevent it from becoming a launching pad for missiles at Russian forces or Moscow’s warships.
- Russia took control of the island on the first day of the war, but months of heavy Ukrainian bombing forced the Russian forces to withdraw.
