And the Ukrainian presidential website published videos showing Zelensky, accompanied by his aides, touring the Snake Island, which is located in the Black Sea.

The video begins with footage of a speedboat with Zelensky on board off the coast of the island.

The Ukrainian President toured the island and laid a wreath at a memorial to the Ukrainian soldiers who died on the island.

What did Zelensky say?

Zelensky said: “Today we are on Snake Island, our island that the occupier will never invade, like the rest of Ukraine, because we are a country of the brave.”

He added, “Today we honored our Ukrainian heroes, all the soldiers who fought for this island and for its liberation.”

He continued, “Although this is a small piece of our land in the middle of our Black Sea, it is a great proof that Ukraine will recover every part of its territory.”

He said, “I want to thank from here, from this place of victory, every single one of our soldiers on the 500th day of the war.”

He concluded: “Glory to Ukraine, we are moving forward, and thank you all.”

Information about Snake Island