Zelensky appeared beaming as he climbed into the cockpit and inspected the fighter, which he struggled to persuade Western countries to supply to his country, to adjust the balance of power with Russia.

Frederiksen said her country will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The prime minister added that she hopes to deliver six more fighters of the same type to Ukraine by around next year, and an additional five during the same year.

She continued, “Please take this donation as a symbol of Denmark’s unwavering support for your country’s struggle for freedom.”

Earlier on Sunday, the Netherlands and Denmark announced the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in a long-awaited announcement.

Historic announcement

The Ukrainian president described the move as an “important impetus” for the Ukrainian forces engaged in a complex counteroffensive.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Zelensky – during the latter’s visit to a Dutch air base – that the schedule for fighter deliveries depended on the readiness of Ukrainian crews and infrastructure for the powerful US-made jets.

Zelensky welcomed the announcement, which he described as “historic”, and praised Rutte for making the Netherlands the first country to provide these planes to Kiev.

The Netherlands has not specified how many aircraft it will provide. Zelensky said on his Telegram channel that Ukraine will get 42 planes.

The Dutch and Danish governments are also involved in a consortium that is training Ukrainian pilots to fly advanced combat aircraft.

Zelensky refused to disclose the number of Ukrainian pilots who will undergo training in Denmark and then Romania, citing security reasons.

However, Denmark announced on Friday that training will begin this month.

Officials said earlier that Ukrainian pilots would need six to eight months of training.

On Friday, the Netherlands and Denmark said the United States had allowed them to deliver the F-16s to Ukraine.

The United States’ approval on Friday for the Netherlands and Denmark to deliver F-16s to Ukraine is seen as a “big boost”.

And to Kiev, although these planes will not constitute a short-term impact in the war that has been going on for nearly 18 months.

Washington says the F-16s will be decisive in the long-term confrontation between Kiev and Moscow.

Ukraine relies on old Russian-made MiG-29 and Sukhoi aircraft, while the F-16 has newer technology and targeting capabilities, and experts say it is more versatile.

In a video message on Sunday morning, Zelensky pledged a severe response to Saturday’s Russian missile attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, which killed seven people and wounded more than 100.

Ukraine.. and F-16 fighters