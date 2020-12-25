Finally the day has come, which we all were waiting for. On Friday, 25 December 2020, Gauhar Khan is going to marry her boyfriend Zaid Darbar. Pre-wedding celebrations were going on for the last two-three days. On Thursday, there was a ritual of mehndi and on this occasion ‘Ishq Wala Love’ was seen between Zaid and Gauhar. The funniest incident happened when Zaid was about to show his hand mehndi in front of the media. Gauhar not only stopped them from doing so, but also said something in Zaid’s ears, which made him laugh out loud.

… and Gauhar hid Zaid’s hand



This funny video of Gauhar and Zaid has been shared on Instagram by a user named Punit Gupta. In the video, Zaid and Gauhar are photographed in front of the media. During this, Gauhar shows her hand mehndi. Zaid also starts showing his henna. He has got something special written on his hands. But then Gauhar stops them. They hide their hands and say something in their ears, after which both of them start laughing.

Sasurji gave musical performance



Gauhar and Zaid’s Mehndi ceremonies showed a lot of color on Thursday. On this occasion, Zaid’s father, music director Ismail Darbar, also gave musical performance on the song ‘Tadap Tadap’.



Seen first glimpse of Gauhar’s bridal lehenga



Gauhar lehenga is also ready for Nikah. The first glimpse of her lehenga has also been revealed. Friday is nikah. So the actual celebration will start now. After coming out of ‘Bigg Boss-14’ Zaid and Gauhar first announced the engagement and then a few days later gave the good news to the fans that they are going to get married on 25 December.