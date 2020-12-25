This funny video of Gauhar and Zaid has been shared on Instagram by a user named Punit Gupta. In the video, Zaid and Gauhar are photographed in front of the media. During this, Gauhar shows her hand mehndi. Zaid also starts showing his henna. He has got something special written on his hands. But then Gauhar stops them. They hide their hands and say something in their ears, after which both of them start laughing.
Sasurji gave musical performance
Gauhar and Zaid’s Mehndi ceremonies showed a lot of color on Thursday. On this occasion, Zaid’s father, music director Ismail Darbar, also gave musical performance on the song ‘Tadap Tadap’.
Seen first glimpse of Gauhar’s bridal lehenga
Gauhar lehenga is also ready for Nikah. The first glimpse of her lehenga has also been revealed. Friday is nikah. So the actual celebration will start now. After coming out of ‘Bigg Boss-14’ Zaid and Gauhar first announced the engagement and then a few days later gave the good news to the fans that they are going to get married on 25 December.
.
Leave a Reply