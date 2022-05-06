Is he on his way to a turn with a nice gulp of fully synthetic oil? Is a detailer waiting to pamper him? Or can he go to a new owner? Whatever’s going on, this Audi A4 is overjoyed to be on the road. Watch him hopping joyfully down the highway.

This Audi A4 bounces along the highway after a tow truck in New York. The details behind the video are not known, but at least we know that the driver of the tow truck is not interested at all. Perhaps it is a seizure. Hopefully it is an A4 without quattro, because otherwise the powertrain will not like this either.