Mexico.- The youtuber Mexican, Yulayis recognized for sharing content of his extreme adventures on his social networks, but he has also captivated the internet for his samples of humanity, an example of this, by pay Coppel debts to people from Ecatepec.

A large part of Mexicans owe in the department stores of the founder Enrique Coppel Tamayo, for which Julio César Fuentes Cruz shared a video on his Twitter account. Youtube @Yulay taught the touching moment.

In the clip with the title “I pay debts to Coppel from unknown people in Ecatepec” the public person showed that he offered to settle people’s accounts, but the inhabitants of Ecatepec de Morelos were skeptical believing that Yulay would help them with the money they owed to the company born in Culiacán, Sinaloa in 1941.

The native of Tenancingo, State of Mexico asked the residents if they wanted to go to the department store to pay their debts, some did not believe, but one lady accepted, because she had to 5 thousand pesos from his daughter who is studying a degree in Nursingso he was happy to have the debt paid off.

Later, the youtuber introduced a family, of which he said he was surprised because the lady is a bricklayer, when he arrived at the Coppel branch, he paid the $5,600 pesos that he owed, so when they left the place they could not avoid clapping with happiness.

Even in a part of the recording, he showed how he gave tickets to a woman to buy all your merchandiseso the Mrs could not contain tears.

Yulay mentioned “very grateful to life, to you and remember that at the end of everything, money has no value, you grow and mature, over time and you say I’m not going to take anything, what’s the point of having 10 trucks standing there… If at the end of the day nothing else material things, I think that the experiences are worth more”.

Since he recently paid the Mexican company a debt that he had had for 6 years, and had not been able to finish paying since the interest had risen, but on his social networks he showed the moment in which he was finally able to settle everything.

Likewise, the young content creator mentioned that, throughout this year, he will try to continue paying the bills of Mexican families, because many go for a loan with the purpose of paying the company from 6 to 12 months without interest anymore. who do not have the cash to do it in cash, however, there are those who do not have sufficient finances and want to help them.

Ecatepec de Morelos, in the State of Mexico, according to the 2020 census, has a population of 1,643,623 inhabitants, a place where chemical, petrochemical, plastics and metallurgy companies are concentrated.