In addition to the powerful OnePlus 8 series this year, OnePlus Nord was also launched by Chinese tech brand OnePlus and now the company has brought OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 8T, launched on October 14, is a successor to the OnePlus 7T that came last year and offers many upgrades over the OnePlus 8. The new device is the first OnePlus device to come with 65W fast charging and now its teardown video has surfaced.

On YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, Jack had checked the strength of OnePlus 8T a few days ago and this phone passed the durability test. Now, by opening the phone from Jack, the video of its internals has been shared. On opening the rear panel of the phone, the jack showed NFC coil above the interior and after opening the 16 Philips head screw provided in the phone, the speaker unit without waterproofing was found below. For waterproofing, the mesh has definitely been given in the frame of the phone and the build quality of the phone is also strong.

Two 2,250mAh batteries

The most special thing seen inside the phone is its dual battery. That is, OnePlus 8 has not one but two different batteries. Two batteries were seen removing the center ribbon cables, but they were connected to the phone by connecting them together. The space between them can be seen clearly. Both of these batteries found in the new phones of OnePlus are of 2,250mAh capacity. In this way, users get a total power backup of 4,500mAh. This is actually a way to protect the battery from overheating and damage during fast charging.

Reason for having dual battery

OnePlus 8T has 65W fast charging support and it can be 0 to 100 percent charged in 39 minutes. The phone is able to charge so fast because the two batteries in it are charged separately. Single batteries cannot support more than 30W of fast charging and the risk of their heating or melting remains when power is exceeded. This is the reason that apart from OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Realme are also offering dual cell battery design.

Showing copper cooling system

Special cooling system was also seen in the phone. In addition to the copper chamber under the battery, a lot of thermal paste has been used to keep the phone cool. To avoid heating up the camera layout of the phone, a sheet of graphite has also been given on it. This way the phone does not heat up even during fast charging and heavy usage and heat-distribution is the same on the entire device.