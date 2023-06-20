Mexico.- Through TikTok, the video of a young woman who was criticized for her “demands” in love went viral, since the requirement to date her is that she have an “iPhone”.

The video spread on the TikTok platform the interview of a young woman about the requirements to be able to date her.

“I don’t date anyone who doesn’t have an iPhone“, the interviewer asks why not.

The young woman replies that when they go to take a photo together, she would be sorry if he takes the “Samsung” or the “Alcatel” and because the photos they take come out pixelated.

“The iPhone is like life, do you understand me?”says the young woman, but clarifies that it has to be an iPhone 14 and up.

However, the interviewer asks the young woman what phone she brings and mentions that she brings the iPhone 14When asked to show it, he explains that he left it at home because he fears it might be stolen.

Young woman is criticized for her demands for not dating someone who does not have an iPhone

In conclusion, someone with Samsung or Alcatel could not date her unless they have iPhone 14. Users of social networks reacted to the video and took it with humor.

“I have my iPhone 14 Pro Max in the store so they don’t steal it”. “I don’t go out with anyone who says NOBODY”. “Uff I was saved, I have a Huawei”.

THE DEBATE.