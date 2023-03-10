The birthday is usually a very special date for most people, because it is on this day where displays of affection, gifts and more are presented to give a little happiness to the person being celebrated.

However, there are those who prefer to remain anonymous and let their birthday pass as one more date on the calendar because they consider it a “normal day”.

This is exactly what a young man feels when he received a big surprise from his girlfriend who decided to give him his first birthday party, making the magical moment go viral.

The video was shared by the user of TikTok, (@moni.corderoo), who despite not offering many details about what happened, the small description he offered served to make many Internet users feel identified.

Some Internet users considered that the gesture made by the bride was very important since in reality we all like to feel loved, but sometimes celebrations such as birthdays are in the background due to economic or family difficulties.

It may interest you:

“Tell me I wasn’t the only man who broke down when I saw this”, “We call it ‘normal day’ because we always spend it alone”, “I don’t like to celebrate my birthday, but deep down I would like to celebrate it”, were some of the comments.