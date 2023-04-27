He somnambulism It usually manifests itself a couple of hours after falling asleep, for this reason a women with this disorder, he decided to record himself all night and share the video on social networks, causing it to go viral for everything he said.

It was through the TikTok digital platform, where the ‘@marinaborras3’ account shared with its thousands of followers, the recording with a night camera while she was sleeping, the woman with sleepwalking caught everyone’s attention and went viral.

Because sleepwalking can cause the person to get out of bed, walk or even leave their home, for this reason, the young woman decided to share with netizens the conversation you had while sleeping.

Marina Borrás, shared the hilarious moment captured by the cameras while she was lying in her bed, being wrapped in blankets, captivated the attention of Internet users by having strange conversations.

In the clip, the behavior of the girl from Spain was seen, who said that when she talked in her sleep, she decided to record it, to find out what she was saying, for this reason she titled the publication: “I open my eyes and everything, my goodness, what a bad vibe.”

At the beginning of the recording, her mother was heard to remember: “Please, you can pick up my things without yours because I need to clean the room, after my mother tells me everything.”

In the same way, the young woman stood out when writing in the image: “one more night talking in sleep”; By showing everything she said, and even asking for 5 minutes to be quiet, the talks left everyone surprised, because the young Spanish woman even sounded worried about what she would wear to go out and have fun.