School festivals become martyrdom for many mothers because sometimes the lack of preparation or even being informed by their children about the celebration at the last moment, comes to give unpleasant results in the costumes, however made with lots of love. Such is the case of many young people who joined the TikTok “trend” “I do not forget”, in which they showed their costumes worthy of a horror movie.

It was through various videos published on the social network that the young people showed their costumes, all of them having something in common, that they had been made by their mother or father and the result was not attached to the animal or theme that had been given to them. required.

Among the most played videos is that of the TikTok user @annsservin who showed that her grandmother made her a sheep costume with cotton and a cardboard mask, however, the result was terrifying.

This girl received various comments, many pointing out that the costume really looks terrifying and as a joke they asked her if there was something dark in her family, she would tell what had happened.

Likewise, other costumes became viral on TikTok, among the most applauded for their ugliness is a star of Bethlehem and a squirrel that seems to have come out of the movie “Pet Cemetery”

You may also like

Another peculiarity of these videos is that they are set with the song “Angeleyes” by the ABBA group, entitled “Evil Eyes”, which has swept the various videos that young people have uploaded to TikTok.