Applause and ovations were those that a couple of girls took on TikTok, after they will show how they told their mother that they had burned the washing machine.

The publication that already has almost 4 million views on TikTok was made by the young Karolina Penagos (@karolinaespns), who in complicity with his sister revealed to his mother that he had burned the washing machine.

“Mom, do you remember that you told me to make lemon water… Well, your washing machine burned down!… Mommy Today we don’t eat, but we don’t wash either because the washing machine burned“, mentions the young woman who during her confession bursts out laughing several times.

As expected, the reactions of Internet users were soon present and many of them highlighted the creativity of the girls to break the news to their mother.

“How did it get burned”, “One as a mother sees that and dies”, “I even got nervous to know what your mother’s response was”, were some of the comments.