Mexico.- Through TikTok the funny video of a young woman who is afraid of bottargassince a Dr. Simi begins to chase her on public roads.

The bottarga is a type of costume which is currently used to advertise characters or brands.

And in Mexico, you can find bottargas from Dr. Simi dancing outside pharmacies in a friendly way and they can even greet people who approach them.

Nevertheless, a young woman is terrified of bottargas and the funny video was spread on TikTok.

The girl is chased by a botarga / Photo: Capture

“POV: Your sister is not afraid of bottargas“, is heard in the video when they pass near a pharmacy and a Dr. Simi comes out, the girl panics and runs away, being chased by the junk for several meters.

The young woman is terrified / Photo: Capture

His sister can’t stop laughing at the situation, because the bottargas are harmless.

It should be noted that there is a phobia of bottargas called “Botargophobia” and this fear is also associated with Megalophobia, which is an irrational fear of big things. The fear of bottargas has no plausible explanation.

Young man who is afraid of bottargas is chased by Dr. Simi

