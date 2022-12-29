The United States has witnessed in recent days the worst winter storm in years. Elliot caused temperatures as low as -48ºC in some areas and caused the death of more than 50 people.

In particular, in the city of Buffalo, in the state of New York, 28 people have lost their lives.

Precisely, ‘CNN’ released the story of a 22-year-old girl named Anndel Taylor, who died after being trapped in the snow. As far as is known, she was driving home from her work and only had six minutes left to reach her destination.

Taylor managed to call 911 and even sent her sisters a video in which she is seen trying to open the car door., but it is impossible. The young woman affirms that, if she left it, the snow would reach the level of her waist. This was on Friday around 3 pm

According to what they said, a short time ago she had moved to that city alone from Charlotte, North Carolina. In fact, she planned to wait for the storm to pass to return to her family under the circumstances. But it was not like that.

“His plan was to wait until the police arrived”, affirmed one of his sisters to ‘CNN’. The young woman even joked that she would stick out thighs in case she had to walk home.

After a couple of hours they became more concerned, because he did not answer the phone: “So I put the information on a private Facebook page called Buffalo Blizzard 2022 and asked for help,” said his sister Tomeshia Brown. The woman posted the address of the tracked phone and later she received a phone call from an unidentified man: “She let us know that she checked it and there was no pulse.”

Anndel Taylor was found dead on Christmas Day around 9pm, but her body could not be removed until the next day.. For this reason, his family created a page on GoFundMe to pay funeral expenses.

“As everyone knows, one of my daughters was accidentally killed in a snowstorm that occurred in Buffalo on December 23 and 24. She was on her way home from work and ended up trapped in her car, which caused the snow to keep piling up and she couldn’t get out of it.”wrote his mom there.

“We really need emotional and financial help to complete the task at hand, and it is with a heavy heart that we reach out to all of you for help,” they conclude, and to this day, the goal of 12 thousand dollars has already been exceededraising more than 50,000.

