Undergoing an aesthetic procedure is a very important decision, because although many do it to feel better about themselves, these are also usually performed for medical purposes to improve the health of the individual.

Such is the case of a young tiktoker who has gone viral for showing the radical transformation she underwent when she began her breast reduction through a surgical intervention.

Although the young woman did not report how the procedure she performed to carry out her aesthetic intervention was, the images shared on her account TikTok (@silviaivens)left the interns shocked.

In the recording, the young woman shows how, due to the size of her breasts, she had to undergo a breast reduction procedure, in order to alleviate some health problems, because this procedure is usually performed when chronic nerve problems begin to appear. caused by poor posture.

In response to the result obtained, the internausas celebrated with various messages of support, emphasizing that the most important thing besides their health is that they feel good about themselves.

“I am very happy that you are happy”, “The most important thing here is that you feel good”, were some of the comments.