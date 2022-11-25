Everyone has a story to tell through social networks, some full of laughter and another of intrigue, which is why it is the step of making Jen Hamilton known, a youngn that surprised the receiving a package from her grandmother, who died two years ago, for which her story went viral on TikTok.

Netizens were shocked at the strange mystery in which the girl and her family were involved, because the arrival of the package was a great surprise for everyone, since there was no letter explaining it.

Inside the box that arrived at the house of the woman Jen Hamilton, were 250 dollarswhich in Mexican pesos would be more than $4,800 pesos, this together with a fPhotograph of his grandmother with his grandfather, who died 1 year before his wife.

But the package left everyone involved astonished, since the box with the same belongings inside came to Jen, her sister and a cousin, although there was no letter explaining it, they realized that there was a note from the address.

Jen’s mother realized that the address where the elderly woman lived was placed on the parcel sticker. Upon observing the letter, she confirmed that her mother had written it.

Moved by the package, they continued to investigate where it came from and how it was that two years had passed to receive it, so the relatives and Internet users were aware of what was happening. since it seemed paranormal to them.

However, the woman said that she was scared because the package was sent on November 14 and she received it on the 16th, so she was looking for a reasonable reason.

Subsequently, the tiktoker discovered that an uncle sold his grandmother’s vehicle, later the profit was distributed among 18 relatives.

In the video that @_jen_hamilton_ shared on her TikTok account, she revealed that the $250 she received was due to what was earned from the vehicle that was sold after her grandmother’s death.

“We didn’t know, we didn’t expect any profit from that at all, but they split it 18 different ways,” said the content creator.

We recommend you read:

VIDEO. Pretty young woman takes care of her and keeps her husband disabled and is ABANDONED for this

“La Michoacana in Dubai”, a Mexican opens a ‘luxury’ fur store in the United Arab Emirates (VIDEO)

VIDEO. Girl forgets about the escort and stomps “La Boda del Huitlacoche” at a school event

The United States influencer mentioned that the money her grandmother left her would be used productively at Christmas to remember her.