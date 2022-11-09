Argentina.- All loving parents will always want the best for their children, which is why the video of the moving video has gone viral reaction that two parents had when they found out that their daughter had graduated from college.

Many say that the only people who will genuinely be happy about your achievements are your parents, who see their children as part of their efforts. In this context, the reaction of two parents after their daughter gave them very good news regarding her academic training has become a trend.

It was through the social network TikTok where an Internet user, identified as Emilia, uploaded a video in which she gave an account of the reaction that her father and mother had after telling them that she had managed to graduate as a Literature teacher, after having completed her studies at the National University of Hurlingham, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I went to give the news to my parents that I received and filmed them. I share your reaction”, it can be read in the text that the tiktoker added to the viral clip posted on the Chinese virtual platform.

The first to receive the news was his father, who did not hesitate for a second to go to hug the young womanproud that she had managed to successfully complete her entire higher career.

For her part, after leaving her father outside the house, the graduate entered the house and proceeded to inform her mother of the end of her university studies. Hearing her daughter, the woman, who was sitting down, quickly broke into tears of happiness.

As expected, the video posted on TikTok became popular in a very short time, managing to collect over 2.4 million views so far, as well as more than 355 thousand “likes” and thousands of comments.

In the comment box, the users of the platform did not miss the opportunity to leave their best wishes to the young woman, who had been working as a teacher for a long time.

Many of the netizens, in turn, highlighted that her parents’ reaction was a recognition of the effort she had made in recent years to be able to get her degree.