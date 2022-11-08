Colombia.- Leaving walk a pet It is a practice that many people in the world do, however most of them usually go out with their dogs, cats, so seeing a little mouse walking with its owner on a leash is really unusual.

This was what happened in Bogota Colombiabecause a young man who was traveling in public transport was caught walking to his little mousewhich was tied with a small cord.

The recording, as expected, went viral on the TikTok social network, as Internet users considered it adorable that the little mouse went for a walk in that way.

The video was shared by the user, @jaunpksanz, who captured the moment by considering it somewhat strange, but picturesque that this kind of thing happened in his native Bogotá.

In the images you can see a boy taking care of a small mouse that he has tied with a cord to his finger, while the small rodent is resting in one of the transport windows.

As expected, the tender scene moved Internet users who considered it “cute” that the little mouse travels, although other users pointed out that it can be very dangerous for the rodent due to the speed at which the public unit is transported.