Video: A video of a mother who went viral on TikTok He went out to rescue his son, who got lost on public transportation.

We have all had the terrible moment of getting lost on public transportation at some point, and on this occasion a mother shared in TikTok the moment of rescue of his “creature” who was lost.

In the account of TikTok @sharissantythe mother mentions that she does not know where her son is, who got lost while using public transportation.

“My child is learning to ride public transportation and he got lost here, depending on his location he walks around these places.”

The mother recorded the journey to find her calf thanks to the GPS, until she finally finds her son.

The video with more than 3 million views has thousands of comments, where they left their recommendations in case they got lost.

“I got lost and no one came for me“I told them and they didn’t come, I started crying to a woman to explain to me how to get back to my house.”

“When I was 30 years old I got lost, I called my husband and he came for me in the patrol car, he bought me a little toy so I wouldn’t be scared.”

“On the first day of high school, I took it the wrong way and I didn’t have any money, a lady took pity on me.”

