Mexico.- The video of a young woman who won €130 (approximately 2,500 Mexican pesos) went viral on TikTok collecting glasses at the cold play concert.

On the TikTok account @gabi.alvarezzz, the young woman named Gabi, reveals that they give him 2 euros for each glass he collects after the concert.

“Pov: you go to Coldplay and for each glass that you pick up they give you €2″, wrote the young woman as she put the glasses together.

His followers were surprised because he can get the money back from the entrance.



“Excellent initiative to promote care for the environment.”

