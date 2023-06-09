a citizen Russian it was brutally attacked by a shark on a beach in red sea in egypt; becoming the first fatality of the year. The terrifying incident occurred in a well-known spa town, where the ferocious predator devoured the man as he desperately called for help. Although images of the attack are circulating on social media, their authenticity is still being investigated.

Faced with this devastating event, the Minister of the Environment, Yasmin Fuad, has taken command and has established a specialized team to address the situation. The main objective is to implement rigorous security policies and safeguard the lives of visitors who enjoy the paradisiacal red sea beaches.

Local media have reported that the shark has been caught responsible for the attack to analyze his abnormal behavior and determine if he was involved in previous incidents.

The victim of this tragedy has been identified as Vladimir Popov, a young Russian of only 23 years . According to the Russian Consul General in Egypt, Viktor Voropaev, Popov was a permanent resident of the country and not just a tourist.

This fateful incident is not an isolated event in the region. In July last year, two women lost their lives in the same area due to a shark attack while snorkelling in the spa town of Sahl Hashesh.

VIDEO: Young man dies after being attacked by a shark in the Red Sea

Egypt, whose economy depends to a large extent on tourism, its warm and crystal clear waters have been a magnet for thousands of travelers eager for aquatic adventures. However, the recent increase in shark attacks raises questions about the security measures implemented in the region.