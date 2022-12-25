Mexico.- When the December season It is a tradition that typical dishes return to the palate of the Mexicans, one of them is the delicious fritterswhich are usually sprinkled with sugar and bathed in piloncillo honey.

It is exactly this dish that a young woman on TikTok decided to show off, not thinking that her cat would join the celebration by jumping on top of the fritters that had been placed in the sun to air before frying them.

The video was shared by the userto Alejandra (@alejandrapology), who, very proud of her mother’s work, decided to document the elaboration process, but the cat jumped and ended up ruining some of the tortillas that would become fritters.

As expected, the reactions of Internet users did not wait, taking the situation with great humor.

“Pass the recipe, I already have the cat”, “the company seal was missing”, “fritters with kitten ascendancy”were some of the comments.