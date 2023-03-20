Becoming independent is usually very hard for all young people. Well, this means having to pay rent, services and more, all in order to be able to live alone away from the family.

Although this situation becomes very easy for some, there are others who prefer other options and seek partial independence. This is just what a girl who went viral on TikTok did after revealing that He has his own house in his parents’ backyard.

The protagonist of this story is Aniah Warne, a 21 year old girl who used social networks to share their experience living independently without paying rent for the house.

The young woman who in TikTok appears as @aniahhhhwarne, she feels very comfortable with her home, as she has repeatedly said “I love my rent-free shed.”

The controversy arose after users questioned her about her house, since Internet users found it strange that the young woman’s house looked small.

After that, the young woman revealed that she actually lived in a shed in her parents’ garden. Sheds are buildings particularly used for tool storage or small hobby workshops.

“So this is our backyard: there’s the house and there’s my shed… So I have a little step that’s like a porch and then this wall opens up, but there’s also a side door and that’s how I floor access my room. I have my desk, a TV, my bed and then there’s the view,” Aniah mentioned.

Aniah commented that since she lives very close to her house, it is not necessary to have other things in her shed such as; kitchen or shower, since when she wants to attend to one of her needs, she simply enters her parents’ house.