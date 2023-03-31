Mexico is known for its great cultural richness, since its mythology, traditions, and legends allow us to connect with the spirituality of nature. As did a young man who asked a hummingbird for a sign of his deceased mother and the answer he received left him surprised.

The video was shared by the TikTok user, @juanjuanjuanjuann, who recounted in a video that he asked a hummingbird if his mother’s spirit lived in it.

“A hummingbird came and I asked if it was my mom and this happened,” wrote the young man, who showed the behavior of the little bird.

In the video you can see how the hummingbird flies in the garden and from one moment to the next while the young man was filming the video, the bird flies towards him, as if it had heard his request.

As expected, the recording, which has received millions of views, was highly commented by Internet users, who considered the video very emotional.

“You made me cry, I have a lump in my throat”, “I said; ‘You came to visit me mommy and it perched on a branch near me”, were some of the comments.