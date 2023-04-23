Peru.- A young european went viral on social networks, since after revealing what it bothers you to live in Latin Americacaused controversy among Internet users.

It seems that the boy from Peru did not like it wake up with alarm that sounded in Peru while he was sleeping, he made it known on the TikTok social network, in his account ‘@danibonitok’.

Although there are multiple cases circulating on the internet of stories where people when traveling to other countries and when they settle have very peculiar expertise and record it to share it, because it seems out of the ordinary to where they live.

This time, a young man drew attention, because although there are foreigners who have been fascinated by trying and discovering things that clash culturally, this time a young man did not like his alarm at all, so he spread it on his platform account. Chinese original digital.

Since the young man trying to adapt to Lima, Peru, wrote in the viral clip: “Situations that I am not used to as a European in Latin America”.

Daniel Bonilla shocked TikTok, as he assured that he can be put to sleep by street vendors, in the face of his indignation, Internet users did not hesitate to question him.

This is due to pointing out: “May the papaya vendor be my alarm clock”since when hearing the sound he cannot fall asleep and ends up getting up from his bed.

From what he revealed in the clip to a street vendor who started his working day very early by selling fruit in wheelbarrows while using a loudspeaker so that customers know he is nearby and buy from him.

Internet users commented: “Nothing from Mercadona, here the fruit reaches the door of your house”, “Those of us who live in Europe miss that alarm clock”.