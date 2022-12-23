Anyone with even an ounce of spatial insight will immediately see that a V8 engine does not crawl into the engine compartment of an old Volkswagen Beetle without a struggle. All those decades ago, the development took into account a flat four-cylinder with 40 hp and not a huge eight-cylinder, with two turbos.

If you still want to put an Audi V8 in the back, you have two choices. Either the engine protrudes half a meter, just like the Abarths of the past, or you get to work to thoroughly rebuild the chassis. Jean from 3L Engineering went for the latter solution; fortunately, the company stocks V8 conversions for Beetles.

The engine is no longer in the back, but in the middle

To keep the bodywork unchanged, the engine came in quite a bit. With all the changes in weight, weight distribution and power, the mechanics also had to thoroughly overhaul the brakes and suspension. Incidentally, the chassis with the roll cage can drive without a carriage, which is very useful for test work during construction.

The engine is currently still safely tuned and the V8 produces, according to the builder, just under 300 kW, so about 400 hp. Sounds like enough for a Beetle. The thick rear tires reveal that this is not a standard Beetle, but otherwise this classic will surprise some people at the traffic light.