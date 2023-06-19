Colombia.- Before the arrival of heat, many people want to be on the beach, but the video of a young woman warning of the dangers of walking in the sand went viral.

Through the TikTok account @doscabraslocas, a young woman told her story of the time she went to the beach and a parasite got into her leg.

“Life lesson, after this they will be traumatized like me and they will never want to go back to the beach without flip flops“The young woman began to tell the story of a couple of years ago.

The user explained that she was on the beach of Coveñas, in Colombia, enjoying the sand and the sea, without knowing that a parasite had gotten into his leg.

Immediately afterwards, when he arrived in Bogotá, he saw a red spot on his leg, thinking it was from a mosquito or an allergy, but over time he saw how it was growing and causing him to itch at night.

A few days later his leg was even redder and they gave him medication for the fungus, a few days later he went to the dermatologist who told him he had a parasite.

“The reason why you scratch so much at night and itch so much at night, it is because the parasites lay eggs at night“The dermatologist told him.

VIDEO: Young man contracts parasite by walking on the sand on the beach

“It is called cutaneous larva migrans and is very common in dog and cat poop.“so it’s very easy to get onto people on the beach because owners don’t pick up pet poop and bathers walk or lie on poop.

The larva is transmitted very easily on the beach, so the young woman concluded by saying that “please wear flip flops to the beach.”

THE DEBATE.