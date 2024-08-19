Ciudad Juarez.- A new video that has begun to circulate shows a recent confrontation between the Gente Nueva groups of Los Salgueiro and La Línea, said recording includes a conversation between members as well as bursts of gunfire from high-caliber weapons.

In one part of the video, the phrase “You take care of your piece and I’ll take care of mine” can be heard, and the shooting continues throughout the recording, which shows that the confrontation lasted for at least an hour.

So far, the authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

In the community of Dolores there have been several clashes between Los Salgueiro and La Línea, especially since the latter has attempted to take control of areas in Guadalupe y Calvo.