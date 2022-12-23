In the place we have occupied on this globe, we have been most fortunate with winters. Once in a while some snow falls and sometimes it is a slippery evening, but that’s it. How different is that in the United States. There, a violent snowstorm is raging over most of the country. And that produces these blurry images.

The police in Cheyenne town made this video. During the ride in the state of Wyoming it was -18 degrees. We assume that this is measured in degrees Fahrenheit. That means that it is -28 degrees Celsius. Not a temperature where you like to walk the dog. Entering the road is also not a good idea. This is evident from the images below.

When is there an official blizzard?

It is not that long ago in the Netherlands that we had a snow storm. In February 2021 storm Darcy raged across our country. Then most of the Netherlands came under a layer of snow of 5 to 20 centimeters. Wind force 8 was also measured. That’s enough wind and snow to get the blizzard label.

In America they attach a number of other conditions to a storm before they make it one blizzard to mention. For example, it must be -6 degrees Celsius or colder, there must be wind speeds of 56 km/h (wind force 8), you must not be able to see further than 400 meters and the storm must last at least three hours. We can agree on the view outside; that’s not even four meters.