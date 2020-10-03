Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande has shared a video on social media with boyfriend Vicky Jain and the family. Seeing which fans of Sushant Singh Rajput fans are becoming very emotional. In this video, Ankita has told the seven wonders (wonders) of life. According to the video, Ankita’s first wonder of life is her mother, followed by father, siblings at number three, friend at number four, love at number five, children at number six and grand children at number seven.

Ankita Lokhande wrote the caption with the video – ‘7 Wonders of Our Life’. Can you replace these seven wonders with your life? No, I dont think so. Wonders of my life. ‘ In the comment box of this post of the ‘Manikarnika’ actress, a fan wrote – ‘You got all the happiness in life, wish Sushant sir got all the happiness in life today. You were so good why let Sushant sir go from your life. It was okay to go, but once meet, she would ask him about his condition. Why did Sushant sir become unhappy after a year. ‘

At the same time, another fan wrote – ‘You don’t know why Sushant misses Sir, please bring him back.’ A user writes- ‘We cannot see you with any other boy except Sushant. You too will always be in our hearts. Sushant please come back. ‘ One fan wrote- ‘I think you and Sushant sir made a big mistake, which did not give your relationship a second chance.’

Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande have dated each other for many years. The two met on the set of Zee TV’s show ‘Pritha Rishta’. After this, the love of both was elevated. But, after a few years the two were separated from each other. However, the two never spoke openly about their breakup.