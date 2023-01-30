Do you have an old Game Boy lying around in the hope that you can one day sell it for big money? According to Nintendo, they sold over 43 million copies of the SP alone at the time. Small chance that it will be worth real money. Perhaps you should (temporarily) use your Game Boy Advance again. For example, as a screen in the car for the speed or the turbo pressure.

The kit to use your old Game Boy Advance as a screen in the car is unfortunately no longer available new, but with a bit of luck you can still find one on the well-known sales websites. You then have to search for the term ‘TurboXS DTEC’. There are different types, where the starter only displays data.

Tuning your car with a Game Boy

There were also more extensive sets where you could even adjust the turbo pressure with the Game Boy and various maps could upload to the ECU. That sounds quite cumbersome for now, but twenty years ago there were no smartphones. Nowadays you can buy an OBD dongle for a few bucks and read the car yourself.

When you park the car again, you can pull the cables out of the Game Boy and Mario Kart push it down to turn the Nintendo back into a game console. Below you can see how you can use the Game Boy as a screen in the car.