Just before the turn of the year, Tesla rolled out an update. In addition to a lot of crucial things such as TikTok and Sonic the Hedgehog, the update also spawned something Tesla calls the Boombox Megaphone. This feature picks up the sound from the microphone inside and plays it outside the car at a slightly lower pitch. Just like a megaphone. Practical in itself if you are waiting for someone outside. Tesla’s now also have megaphones in the Netherlands. Your Tesla must be equipped with an external speaker for this. Incidentally, there were also things in the update that are really useful, such as an automatically activated blind spot camera when turning on the turn signal.

Teslas now have a megaphone

