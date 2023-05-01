Yeri Mua has always been characterized by directly or indirectly attacking people who do something to her, because she is a woman who does not leave anyone behind and she showed it to Paul Stanley, this after he accused her of not knowing anything when she was invited to the Hoy program a few days ago.

And it is that Paul Stanley pointed out that Yeri Mua lacked intelligencebut far from being upset, he assured that he was nervous about appearing on national television, but the comment of the Hoy driver did not matter to him, since he pointed out that the only one he knew was Andrea Legarreta.

“The son of who knows who, said that I don’t know what, that I’m an asshole and so, why didn’t I match the responses of Hoy and well, maybe yes, but I’m doing my little fight,” Yeri commented. Mua who has always shown a strong character to attacks.

On one occasion, the youtuber jarocha mentioned that Paco Stanley’s son also resembled a cousin of hers who was called butter, which generated much more controversy on social networks, as it was a very direct hint for the famous presenter.

“I don’t watch that program, but just hearing her speak, I agree with Paco Stanley”, “In her world she believes that public people only exist on Facebook… Or perhaps she believes that she exists before TV… .”, “If you know him but of course he always wants to justify I try not to offend the programs because he knows with whom if not with whom the poor woman is already finished”, write the networks.