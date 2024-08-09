ANDeison lopez He let off steam this Friday after so many years of struggle and sacrifice, by winning the silver medal in the 89 kilograms of the Olympics. The Chocoano made his dream of getting on the podium come true Paris 2024 and cried until she couldn’t cry anymore.

In the preparation area, the 24-year-old Colombian was already savoring the medal and in a corner he was crying after achieving this medal that tastes like glory and is the grand prize of many difficult years.

Silver medalist Colombia's Yeison Lopez celebrates on the podium after the men's -89kg weightlifting event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris, on August 9, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

“Another dream begins, which is to have my own house. For me, it is wonderful to dream that I will have a house. I can imagine my mother and father with their own house after 14 years of struggle, that fills me with emotion. We come from Chocó, a very vulnerable place, and being displaced has been very difficult,” he said in the mixed zone.

“It hasn’t been easy. Three weeks ago my dream seemed to be slipping away, it was getting out of hand because of a back injury that forced me to stop for about two weeks, my preparation was cut short. It was very difficult and only my brother, my older sister and my girlfriend know this, only they knew the pain I was in,” he added.

But there was one interview that made more than one Colombian who followed the competition every second cry. Yeison López could not hold back his tears when he heard his mother’s voice, who congratulated her son who shone from a distance.

Yeison Lopez Photo:Efe

Moving interview

Lopez arrived at a place where the journalist was RCN Channel Jose Fernando Neira, who hugged him and congratulated him. He automatically put on the headphones so he could talk to him. Maria Julia Lopez, his mother.

“We did it,” Yeison told his mother. But beneath those muscles, the Colombian let his joy shine through as he listened to his mother, who showered him with praise for all the struggle and joy he had given from Paris.

Yeison remembered the school that welcomed him when he arrived displaced by violence in Colombia from Chocó. Through tears, the 24-year-old athlete thanked his mother for those words of strength.

Yeison Lopez Photo:EFE

Then he spoke Ceasehis brother, who also brought tears of joy. “Thank you for everything, for always supporting me, bro. Our dream is coming true here,” said López in the middle of the conversation with his loved one.

Yeison Lopez He tried to breathe to control his tears, remembering all those difficult moments he lived through to reach that podium in Paris that gave so much emotion to his entire region, while Jose Fernando She was trying to hold back her tears and her eyes were also crystal clear with emotion.

The last turn was for his father Lucretian Lopez“Dad, I love you so much, thank you for everything,” said ‘Goku’ to his father. “Champion, champion, you don’t know how proud you have made the family,” he told his son Lucreciano.

HAROLD YEPES

