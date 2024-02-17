You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Yáser Asprilla
Watford / Screenshot
Yáser Asprilla
It is the Colombian's sixth goal, which asks for a clue in the National Team.
New goal Yáser Asprilla in England. This Saturday, the Colombian was the figure of the Watford F.C.as it gave them a 0-1 victory against Rotherham Unitedon day 33 of Championship, as the Second Division tournament is known.
It may be of interest to you: Nacional speaks out about the insults to coach Jhon Bodmer in Cali
Yaser He started his 31st game of the season in the Championship, and he played 85 minutes before retiring applauded by the fans of the visiting team, who consider him one of the stars of the club.
In the 13th minute of the complement, the Colombian took advantage of a loose ball on the edge of the area and, without thinking twice, took a powerful left-footed shot, the ball went like a missile towards the back of the net.
So, Yaser He scored 6 goals, two in a row, and continues to establish himself in his team. In addition, he gains competition time ahead of the date Fifa March, in which he hopes to be summoned to the Colombia selection.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
