New goal Yáser Asprilla in England. This Saturday, the Colombian was the figure of the Watford F.C.as it gave them a 0-1 victory against Rotherham Unitedon day 33 of Championship, as the Second Division tournament is known.

Yaser He started his 31st game of the season in the Championship, and he played 85 minutes before retiring applauded by the fans of the visiting team, who consider him one of the stars of the club.

Photo: Twitter: @WatfordFC

In the 13th minute of the complement, the Colombian took advantage of a loose ball on the edge of the area and, without thinking twice, took a powerful left-footed shot, the ball went like a missile towards the back of the net.

So, Yaser He scored 6 goals, two in a row, and continues to establish himself in his team. In addition, he gains competition time ahead of the date Fifa March, in which he hopes to be summoned to the Colombia selection.

