yanet garcia 32-year-old, caused a total stir again, because now he shared a video where he is seen stopping a soccer ball and put his rear guard as defense, making it clear that it is big enough to stop whatever.

Yanet García’s video reached more than 36,000 likes, in addition to several comments of all kinds where they let her know that she is indeed a true goddess on the soccer field, but also uses this theme for the World Cup, which is taking place in Qatar.

“They are going to lose and leave without scoring 1 goal in the World Cup, the worst team in the cup”, “Spectacular Yanet hahaha”, “As beautiful as always greetings”, “You are eternally beautiful @iamyanetgarcia Queen #mywomancrushforever”, “Exquisite my doll I love you all the while a little kiss Precious Eyes Beautiful”, write the networks.

For those who do not know, this content by the model from Monterrey is due so that her fans can subscribe to her OnlyFans account, where she is told that she is doing very well, but also the beautiful woman wants to demonstrate quality, because she makes it clear that is not operated.

Another of the things that this woman likes so much is because she is always working, although it also makes everyone very happy because whenever she can she keeps an eye on her fans, whom she thanks for everything they have done for her. during these years with the support they provide.