Despite the previous scandal and the controversial statements that generated outrage in Mexico, Yahritza and Her Essence They decided not to cancel their participation in the Arre Festivalan event that promised an eclectic mix of music and culture in Mexico City.

However, his decision to continue with his performance in the midst of the conflict generated a mixed reaction from the public attending the Arre Festival towards Yahritza and Its Essence.

Although many attended to see them with pleasure, other attendees at the Arre Festival they do not forget and They booed them and shouted “chicken, chicken” repeatedly.

On September 8, the scheduled date for their concert in Guadalajara, the band Yahritza y Su Esencia chose to cancel their presentation.

It was speculated that it may have been to avoid a direct confrontation with those who were offended by his previous statements about Mexico. But at the Arre Festival, the situation took a different turn.

As Yahritza and Her Essence took the stage, a wave of boos and hisses resonated through the crowd.

Videos circulating on social media capture this awkward moment, where disapproval is clearly heard from some festival attendees.

Yahritza y Su Esencia was booed at the Arre Festival, in CDMX. @FestivalArre

It seems that the previous scandal and the public apologies issued by the band were not enough to calm the turbulent waters of the controversy.

Despite the negative reaction from some sectors of the public, there were also those They decided to give Yahritza and Her Essence a chance.

Among the crowd were people who, despite the criticism and controversial history, remained receptive and enjoyed his performance.