The case erupted in 2017, revealed by a British NGO, Survival International. In 2016, forest guards supervised by WWF were accused of torture, rape and murder by members of the Baka community in Central Africa. Devoted for sixty years to the defense of the planet, has the panda organization lost its way?

These eco-guards are trained by WWF (or World Wide Fund for Nature) on behalf of governments. These are teams responsible for monitoring protected areas such as the Salonga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, or the Messok Dja area, in Congo-Brazzaville. Their particular mission is to fight against elephant poaching. Ivory trafficking would kill 20,000 to 30,000 per year, according to WWF.

“For some, elephants are more important than people’s lives”

Can the uniform and the carrying of a weapon explain that certain eco-guards believed themselves authorized to commit abuses? Fiore Longo, president of Survival’s France office, investigated and filmed dozens of chilling testimonies. “They treat us like animals“, told him members of the Baka ethnic group, an indigenous people who live mainly on the resources of the forest and the hunting, in particular of elephants. As such, they would have been perceived as poachers. According to Fiore Longo, “they realize that [pour certains écogardes du WWF] their life is worth less than that of an elephant “.

“If they find us with fish, they hit us, and put their hands behind our backs, says one of the women she filmed. Even in our camps in the forest, for having picked wild mangoes! They say, ‘Wild mangoes are for elephants, they eat them.’ They don’t want us to touch them. If they find anything on our shelves, they handcuff us, and beat us. ” In another video testimony, a man claims that an old man died after being beaten by guards.

In 2018, these revelations sparked a United Nations investigation. In March 2020, a report found “an atmosphere of intimidation, fear and deprivation resulting from the actions of eco-guards”. A month later, the European Commission took an unprecedented decision: the suspension of a grant of 70,000 euros to WWF.

