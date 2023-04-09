Holy Week is a time to remember the last days of Christ on Earth, for which they take walks during his death and resurrection, recently captivated a sir during the precession.

For this reason, there are different cases that have gone viral on social networks before the days of rest for Easter week, from tourists enjoying the beaches, trying traditional gastronomy and even people recording the processions of ‘Jesús’.

It was through the TikTok social network where the account identified as ‘@ishakeitoff’, captured a peculiar action while devotees recreated the last moments of Christ’s life full of fervor.

During the video, a young woman revealed her sister’s actions, showing tenderness to an older adult, which is why it went viral.

The girl seeing that a sir raised his phone with the aim of recording the emotional moment, apparently I had not pressed the video option well, for that reason he went to his side to tell him.

The man with the phone up trying to record, was grateful for the tender action of the young woman, like everyone on TikTok, because he captivated that he tried to help without asking for anything in return.

The content creator recorded her sister in the clip saying: “Poor thing. I’m about to tell him. Poor thing. Shall I tell him?”.

Seeing how the woman went to help and pressing the button to start recording, was filled with tender comments from Internet users who they applauded his empathy.