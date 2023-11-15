It is of course a dilemma. You have the best fire extinguisher in the back of your van, but are you going to sacrifice it? Especially if you are just on your way to work in the morning.

What happened? A small fire and unfortunately not on the hard shoulder. Before the fire brigade arrives, a rescuer with a van is already on site and saves the day with his quite impressive fire extinguisher. Kudos!

Rijkswaterstaat on X this passerby is grateful. Because according to RWS, this saved the asphalt. We say: thank you sir with the furniture box. We don’t think the car in question will run anymore this week.

Everyone on the A50 this morning, we hope it didn’t bother you.

