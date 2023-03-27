Mexico.- Would you give up your job for a buchon dress? An influencer offers this tempting challenge, but one of his videos went viral on social media.

The influencer Adrián Flores, through his social networks, makes a controversial content, where offers workers money to quit their jobs.

But in one of his videos He asks a young woman from a greengrocer’s shopping mall the proposal to give up her job for a buchón dress.

However, she says she can’t leave her post because it’s her livelihoodbesides that she is the one who he has to support his mother, who is ill with Lupus.

The influencer argues that all women are princessesso she needs a dress.

The young woman reflects, but says that she cannot leave her job, but what she does not know is that behind the dress there are bills stuck.

In addition, the influencer moved by the story of the goat, He told her that the dress would fulfill all her dreams.since she wanted to study, but the times did not help her.

Finally, the girl accepted and received another great news because Adrian took out another wad of bills, approximately 50 thousand pesos.

The young woman was amazed by the moneythe girl named Monserrat went to talk to her superior to tell her that she would resign.

Video: Would you quit your job for a buchon dress?

The young woman mentioned that she would use the money for her mother’s treatment.Network users commented on the video and mentioned that the method should change, since giving money to people in exchange for leaving their job is not easy, since they lose the opportunity to get a job.

“But how is he going to give up? It’s absurd.” “Why are your dynamics like this? work is sacred and it must be valued, you should change the dynamics to give away the money”.