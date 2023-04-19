The Music and Arts Festival of coachella Valley, famous for being one of the most reputable music festivals in the United States, by presenting different genres, which is why it has become a lucrative franchise that bills more than 100 million dollars each year, in addition to its presentations, gastronomy it is not long to wait, therefore, an influencer mexican decided to compare the price of tacos.

In the 22nd festival that is based this year in Indio, California, and will end on April 23, they have recorded videos that do not stop circulating on the Internet, including a young man who went viral after revealing the cost of the tacos.

Although it is well known that food tends to cost more at concerts, the price of the typical Mexican dish drew attention, since a youtuber identified as Yulay recently announced that he found a taco shop that sold them for only one peso. the tacos with different types of meat.

According to INEGI records, there are more than 46 thousand registered taco shops, 2,862 located in Mexico City and 3,088 in Jalisco. However, in other countries they also sell delicious tacos with different types of stew.

Even in Google trends it is observed that Google searches with the word ‘tacos’ have increased considerably, since in Mexico it is important in the economy, in addition to being present at the festival that is taking place in the United States, coachellaeveryone wants to know its price, if it’s worth it and how delicious they are.

How much are tacos at Coachella?

It was through the TikTok social network, where the young man identified as ‘Memo Salinas’, announced the price of the tacos at the festival that began the first round of concerts by international artists on April 14 in the United States.

The creator of the content, nephew of the Mexican tycoon, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, recounted in the viral video, he was visiting the stalls to eat, and there were even Mexican dishes made from tortillas, among them, he found a business called ‘Tacos 1986’.

After ordering an order of carne asada tacos, he had an economic value of 6.5 dollars, which would be approximately 117 Mexican pesos. Likewise, they had burritos for sale on the menu.quesadillas, order of four tacos and vampires.

Given the cost of the typical dish in Mexican culture, it opened a debate on digital platforms, since while some affirmed that ordering tacos was expensive, others pointed out that they had tried them and how delicious they taste, in addition to the fact that the vendors had to give a part of the income to the organizers of the event.