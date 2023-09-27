The driver of this Subaru BRZ experienced oversteer.

I’m glad that in my younger years the smartphone was not yet commonplace. On the other hand: I would like to have a picture of the time I slid down the dike in my Citroën Xsara after taking the bend a little too enthusiastically as an 18-year-old. The ending is less exciting than it sounds. I got away with it just fine with just a damaged front bumper and ‘the scare’.

The driver of this Subaru BRZ will not have that thought. But believe me, in 10 years you’ll be able to laugh about it too. I hope so, because laughter is healthy. The Toyota GT86, GR86 and the Subaru BRZ are excellent affordable sports cars to discover the rear-wheel drive phenomenon.

The car in question is a first generation Subaru BRZ. Equipped with a two-liter boxer four-cylinder engine. The block produces 200 hp and 205 Nm of torque. In dry conditions you really have to force a drift, because there is no excess of power. However, worn tires or slippery road surfaces can go a long way.

The ass that slides with some gas dosage is certainly exciting in the beginning. An Autoblog Drift Course There is no harm in mastering car control in that respect. Because if you lose control of the car and you have no idea what to do, the consequences are often very unpleasant.

That wise lesson came in a nasty way for this Subaru BRZ driver. This horny Japanese man’s ass also started to slide. Instead of properly catching the powerslide, something went wrong. After all, there were others too: you have that on a public road. An unsuspecting Hyundai fell victim to the BRZ driver’s antics. Resulting in a collision.

The damage was limited to both vehicles. Completing the claim form and appointing someone at fault is not required rocket science. Moreover, he was a car spotter Carspottingrl present who captured the fact on video and cheerfully shared the images on YouTube. So we can all learn from this video of course.

The magic of rear-wheel drive. Wonderful once you get the hang of it, painful and expensive if it goes wrong. Oh well, we all have our stories.

