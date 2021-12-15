THE Guinness World Records recognized the Finnebrogue Artisan company’s vegan burger as the largest ever produced of its kind. The snack is 160kg and was produced in November this year.

The company Northern Irish company Finnebrogue Artisan mobilized nine employees to produce the largest vegan burger on record, measuring 4 meters in diameter, during about 9 hours of work.

+Man with the biggest nose in the world claims to be “blessed”

The snack production included 10kg of tomato, 8kg of vegan cheese, 5kg of lettuce, 2kg of onion, 5kg of vegan bacon, 5kg of pickled cucumber and 5kg of vegan special sauce, in addition to 2 large strips of bread and a cooked hamburger with plants and grains.

Guinness World Records analyzed the products used in the composition of the hamburger and attested to the fact. Part of the snack was enjoyed by the production staff, however, most of the sandwich ended up being donated to a North Irish charity.

Check out how the record was produced:

The post Video: Biggest vegan hamburger in the world is 162 kg, says Guinness Records first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Video #Worlds #biggest #vegan #burger #Guinness